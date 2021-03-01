Missed you all, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first selfie post delivery





Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to social media post the delivery of their second child. The new mommy shared a selfie of her and she is as usual glowing. She donned a pair of oversized black glass a straw hat and a denim top. She shuns make-up but looking gorgeous. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, ‘Oh hello there….Missed you all.

Bebo’s ‘Ki & Ka’ co-star and friend Arjun Kapoor, as usual, pulled her leg by commenting, “Roast chicken glow.” One fan commented, “We are waiting to see your little star..??..lots of love to you two”, while others trooped in to congratulate the star.

On February 21st, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy at Mumbai hospital. In an official statement, the overjoyed father said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”