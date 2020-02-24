Miss you everyday, Janhvi remembers Sridevi on 2nd death anniversary





It’s been two years veteran actor Sridevi left for the heavenly abode. Her untimely death in Dubai has left the film industry in shock. She left behind loads of memories and she created a void in the life of her dear ones. On her second death anniversary, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor fondly remembers her mom.

In the black and white image, a super happy mother-daughter duo is all smiles as they lie on a sofa and smile for the camera. While Janhvi can be seen in a frock, Sridevi appears to be wearing a shirt; the younger one holds her mom in a tight hug. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, “Miss you everyday.” Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and actor Mohit Marwah, Anaita Shroff Adajania, among several others, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018 when she was in Dubai for the wedding of her husband’s nephew Mohit Marwah. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. A few days after Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi had written a heart-wrenching Instagram post. “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you,” she wrote on her birthday.

Asked about how the tragedy brought the family together, Janhvi said in a press interaction, “The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi [half-siblings] have been giving us [she and her younger sister, Khushi]. It’s a family dynamic that I relish.. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, ‘just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.’ Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth.”