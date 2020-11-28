‘Mirzapur 2’ actor Priyanshu Painyuli gets married to Vandana Joshi





In a dreamy wedding, ‘Mirzapur 2’ actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi. The wedding took place in Dehradun and in the first week of December the newly married couple will throw a reception for their industry friends.

The couple released a statement which reads, "At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of how precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit."

He added, "We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority. It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals."

At the end, Priyanshu quoted Gabriel Garcia Marquez, "You’d ask what’s love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez - It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered.”

Pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are doing the round on net. The bride Vandana Joshi looked gorgeous in a baby pink embroided lehenga while the groom Priyanshu Painyuli chose a white sherwani with a pink stole

Wishing Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi a happy married life!















