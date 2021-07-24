Mirabai Chanu wins silver at the Olympics, Bollywood congratulate the weightlifter

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 24th July 2021,18:07


Manipuri girl Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympic 2021 and Bollywood cheers for Mira for making India proud.

The 26-year-old Padma Shri awardee and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, won the medal in women’s 49kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s how the celebs wish the winner:

Taapsee Pannu quoted a news report about the win on Twitter and wrote, “And we begin !!!!!! Come on India”.

Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter, “#proudindianwomen.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared, “First medal for #teamindia proud moment!! Thank q @mirabai_chanu #silver #Weightlifting more to come!! ????????.”

Kritika Kamra also celebrated the win by sharing a news report about the win.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Congratulations, India! Yet again, an Indian Woman brings us international sporting acclaim! #MirabaiChanu wins an #OlympicSilver! Jai Hind!!!”

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan tweeted, “What a win ….congratulations Mirabai chanu.”

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “#MirabaiChanu. Manipur, India. ZINDABAD!!!”

Sunny Deol said, “Great beginning @mirabai_chanu. Congratulations India. #MirabaiChanu #IndiaAtTokyo2020.”

Actor Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Woohoo!! Congratulations #MirabaiChanu ???????????????????????????????????????? Stadiums may be empty but a billion people are cheering!!!! Come on #TeamIndia #Olympics #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020.”

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas wrote, “India’s First Medal at Tokyo Olympics! ????#MirabaiChanu.”

Randeep Hooda shared, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit ???? #Olympics ????????????????.

Pranitha Subhash wrote, “What an outstanding opening by #MirabaiChanu! First time ever India’s secured a medal on the first day of Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. #Weightlifting #Cheers4India #silver.”

Dia Mirza tweeted, “This is precious #MirabaiChanu ???????????????? @mirabai_chanu. Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulated Mirabai through an Instagram story. “You’ve made India so proud, Mirabai Chanu,” she wrote.

Disha Patani wrote in her own Instagram story: “Thank you for making us proud.

Swara Bhasker wrote in an Instagram story, “SO many congratulations #MirabaiChanu !!!!!! May you go looooong and strong!!!! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start! ???????? #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India. @WeAreTeamIndia.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. The nation is so proud of you!!”

Kunal Kemmu tweeted, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu#Cheer4India #Olympics #TeamIndia.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, “Way to go #MirabaiChanu ….#Tokyo2020.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver – Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin tweeted, “What a super feat ! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Salute to your commitment, journey and this moment of glory ???????????? #MirabaiChanu #Weightlifting #Tokyo2020.”


Mirabai Chanu

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media