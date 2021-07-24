Mirabai Chanu wins silver at the Olympics, Bollywood congratulate the weightlifter





Manipuri girl Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympic 2021 and Bollywood cheers for Mira for making India proud.

The 26-year-old Padma Shri awardee and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, won the medal in women’s 49kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s how the celebs wish the winner:

Taapsee Pannu quoted a news report about the win on Twitter and wrote, “And we begin !!!!!! Come on India”.

Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter, “#proudindianwomen.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared, “First medal for #teamindia proud moment!! Thank q @mirabai_chanu #silver #Weightlifting more to come!! ????????.”

Kritika Kamra also celebrated the win by sharing a news report about the win.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Congratulations, India! Yet again, an Indian Woman brings us international sporting acclaim! #MirabaiChanu wins an #OlympicSilver! Jai Hind!!!”

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan tweeted, “What a win ….congratulations Mirabai chanu.”

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “#MirabaiChanu. Manipur, India. ZINDABAD!!!”

Sunny Deol said, “Great beginning @mirabai_chanu. Congratulations India. #MirabaiChanu #IndiaAtTokyo2020.”

Actor Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Woohoo!! Congratulations #MirabaiChanu ???????????????????????????????????????? Stadiums may be empty but a billion people are cheering!!!! Come on #TeamIndia #Olympics #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020.”

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas wrote, “India’s First Medal at Tokyo Olympics! ????#MirabaiChanu.”

Randeep Hooda shared, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit ???? #Olympics ????????????????.

Pranitha Subhash wrote, “What an outstanding opening by #MirabaiChanu! First time ever India’s secured a medal on the first day of Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. #Weightlifting #Cheers4India #silver.”

Dia Mirza tweeted, “This is precious #MirabaiChanu ???????????????? @mirabai_chanu. Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulated Mirabai through an Instagram story. “You’ve made India so proud, Mirabai Chanu,” she wrote.

Disha Patani wrote in her own Instagram story: “Thank you for making us proud.

Swara Bhasker wrote in an Instagram story, “SO many congratulations #MirabaiChanu !!!!!! May you go looooong and strong!!!! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start! ???????? #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India. @WeAreTeamIndia.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. The nation is so proud of you!!”

Kunal Kemmu tweeted, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu#Cheer4India #Olympics #TeamIndia.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, “Way to go #MirabaiChanu ….#Tokyo2020.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympics #silver – Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin tweeted, “What a super feat ! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Salute to your commitment, journey and this moment of glory ???????????? #MirabaiChanu #Weightlifting #Tokyo2020.”