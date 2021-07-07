Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on 6th wedding anniversary





Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput completed six years of blissful marriage and on their special day, the actor’s wife wished him in the most adorable way.

Sharing a lovey-dovey image of the duo, Mira wrote, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life (sic)."

The adorable photo showed both hugging each other. Fans wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor tied the knot with Mira in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. It was an arranged marriage and they have an age gap of 13 years.

The two are parents of two kids, baby girl Misha born to them in August 2016 and two years later in 2018, they welcomed son Zain.