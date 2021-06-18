Mira Rajput wishes mother Bela on birthday, shares pics of birthday dinner





Mira Rajput’s mother Bela Rajput turned a year older today. Mira penned a heartfelt note to wish her mom on her special day. Sharing picture with her mother, Mira wrote, "Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do. Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you."

Soon wishes poured in from every corner. Ishaan Khatter, commented, "Super Nani". Stylist and Vogue fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Happy birthday!" Film Producer Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday"

Fans also showered love and wishes on Mira’s mother. A fan wrote, "She is so graceful and beautiful." Another said, "Your mom's face is glowing" A third commented, "Beautiful pic and caption... Happy birthday aunty ji." "Happy Birthday @rajput_bela !! Wishing you great Health & Happiness always!!"

Soon after the birthday post, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to share picture of the birthday celebration. The dinning table was set which includes cakes, spaghetti, pizza

Mira captioned the post, "Mum’s birthday dinner. Sit-down dinners are charming and intimate, but hold a certain sense of formality and restraint which a good old buffet meal happily does away with. And I think it’s also the cheekiness of hovering beside the food for seconds and thirds, as well as pockets of conversation and banter that you can dip into with the same ease. On a sidebar, I love that I’m (deservingly) left to my meal without having to pause-to-pass."

"This time I skipped my favourite fresh flower table pieces and went for basil teapots resting on mix and match cake stands, that could easily be swapped for the three cakes that seduced an overeaten stomach for just a little more. The dinner menu was set solely based on what produce was freshly available, as the store is strictly organic and seasonal. (I do stock up on good quality cheese whenever I can and freeze Pizza bases)," she added.

She concluded, "- Roasted Tomato and Garlic Spaghetti (the sauce was bomb) with crumbled Feta and garden fresh basil - Garlic Buns. Butter, Garlic and Burger Buns. YUM - Rainbow Veg Pizza with house sauce on store bought whole wheat base. Pulled a fast one on this one. Have to tick a kiddie favourite with sneaky veg. Let me know what you think!"

Fans reacted to Mira’s birthday dinner dishes for her mom. A fan wrote, "Looks so lavish! Whatt an extravagant dinner it must’ve been." Another person commented, "How amazing menu is that ! #mouthwatering @mira.kapoor."