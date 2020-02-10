Mira Rajput gets irked with paps for clicking kids pictures





Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gets irked with paparazzi for clicking her kids pictures. A video of the star wife telling the paparazzi not to click her children’s pictures is going viral.

Paparazzi caught Mira and her son Zain and requested for a picture. Mira requested the camerpersons not to click her children’s picture. The photographers were heard telling Mira that they will click only her photo. One can hear a photographer saying in the background ‘Ma’am, only yours’. They keep on saying ‘sirf ma’am ka’, Mira gets into her car and says ‘mat liya karo’. She again said ‘Band kar do’. Another person can be heard saying ‘khali aap ka’. As they requested repeatedly, she finally smiled for the paps from inside her car.

Mira Rajput is a hands-on mom and currently her focus is totally on her kids but very soon she wil focus on her career. Shahid Kapoor once said, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and a son named Zain in 2018.