Minissha Lamba confirms divorce from husband Ryan Tham





After five years of marital life, Minissha Lamba legally parted ways with husband Ryan Tham. The couple started dating in 2013 and entered into wedlock in 2015. During an interaction, the actress has confirmed that all the legal proceedings are over and they are now legally separated.

Meanwhile, Minissha stated, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done."

What went wrong between them is not yet know. Back in 2018, a source told a daily, "Apparently, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return."

Minissha Lamba tied the knot with businessman Ryan Tham on July 6 in a hush-hush ceremony at a city court in the presence of family members of the groom and bride, followed by a private launch party.

Ryan is owner of a nightclub in Juhu, Mumbai. Minissha and Ryan met through common friends in 2013 and had been dating each other since then. The ‘Kidnap’ actress was often spotted at Ryan’s nightclub. She admitted to her relationship with Ryan last year saying she was indeed dating him, and the couple’s friends also said they were serious about their affair.

During an earlier interview, Minissha Lamba opened up how she met her dream man, Ryan Tham. "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight. After I dated him for a few months, I knew he was the one. There were no two ways."