â€˜Mimiâ€™ first look: Pregnant Kriti Sanon cradles her baby bump





The first look of â€˜Mimiâ€™ starring Kriti Sanon in the female lead was unveiled and it showed the actress with a heavy baby bump. She was dressed in a blue outfit.

She donned a surprise expression on her face and cradling her baby bump.

Sharing the poster and video, Kriti wrote, "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned."

Kriti has gained 15 kgs for her role in the film. Talking about gaining weight for â€˜Mimiâ€™, Kriti earlier said in an interview, "For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as itâ€™s very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time."

"But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process," she added.

Kriti recently wrapped up the second shooting schedule of the film in Jaipur.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, 'Mimi' is slated to hit theatres in July 2020.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan had said in a statement at the time of film announcement.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he had added.