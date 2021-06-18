Milkha Singh passes away: Amitabh, Shahrukh, Farhan, Taapsee pay tribute





Renowned athlete Milkha Singh breathed his last at 91. He died due to Covid-19 complications. Regarded as Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 20. He was admitted to the ICU due to dropping low oxygen level. Milkha's wife Nirmal (85) had passed away on June 13 due to Covid-19.

The sad demise of Milkha Singh has left the Indians in grief. Bollywood celebrities mourned the death of the former Indian sprinter and expressed their heartfelt condolence in their their social media handle.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar and many others paid tribute.

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan tweeted, "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir."

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "In grief.. Milkha Singh passes away.. the pride of India.. a great athlete.. a greater human..Waheguru di Mehr.. prayers."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir"

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti."

Angad Bedi wrote, "Oh waheguru" with broken hearts while his wife Neha Dhupia reposted his Instagram post. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "And he flew away." Rahul Bose wrote, "What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family."

Priyanka Chopra:- Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh

Reitesh Deshmukh:- Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji‘s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh

Jaaved Jaaferi:- #RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the prime sports hero of the country. Condolences to the family. This song is a befitting tribute in your remembrance

Madhur Bhandarkar:- Sad to hear demise of #MilkhaSinghji. Been a great inspiration will remain in our hearts forever. #OmShanti

Rahul Bose:-What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family.

PM Narendra Modi also condoled the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," tweeted Modi minutes after Milkha's death.

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) stated, "Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative. However, due to post-Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 p.m. on 18th June 2021."