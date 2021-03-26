Milind Soman tests positive for Covid-19





Actor-model Milind Soman has been tested positive for Covid-19 and goes under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared the news on his social media handle. "Tested positive. #Quarantine (sic)”.

Soon after Milind’s tweet, his wife Ankita shred a loved-up picture with her supermodel husband and wrote, "Nothing else matters. #love #strength (sic)."

In his recent post, Soman is trying to figure out how he contracted the virus. "Quarantine. Day 4. Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree," read an excerpt from Milind's post.

"I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like Ankita and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when. Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6," Milind added.

Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in 2018 at Alibaug near Mumbai with close friends and family in attendance.

Milind is fitness freak and often shared pictures of his workout.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!