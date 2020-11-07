Milind Soman booked for running nude on Goa beach





Milind Sonam has yet again given a big shock to one and all by running nude on Goa beach on his 55th birthday. His bold move was captured by his wife Ankita Konwar.

It is nothing new to the bold and fitness freak actor because 25 years ago, he created ripples by doing a nude photoshoot with model Madhu Sapre.

Now again, Milind Soman’s bold move has garnered lots of comments. "Happy birthday Milind Soman! You look like the poster child for Ancient Greece," read one comment. Another said, "Men never look beautiful in nude..but this is truly beautiful photo. Happy birthday Birthday cakeBirthday cake Stay blessed. Stay fit and healthy." Many memes have been also shared.

However, Goa Police have registered a case against the model-actor for allegedly "promoting obscenity".

The case has lodged complaint against Milind Soman by Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit after the actor shared the picture on his 55th birthday.

"Milind Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.