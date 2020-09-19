Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar take first flight in 6 months, shares pic





After six months, married couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar took first flight for an unknown destination. They were seen wearing mask and shared flight picture. Since March they are confined to their house due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ankita shared the images and wrote, “First flight after 6 months!!!!!! Things have changed so much, still trying to adjust.#fridayface #lifeinthetimeofcorona #fridayvibes #flying #airtravel.”

Ankita also posted a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “First flight after February.”

Milind also shared a post on Instagram as he boarded the flight after months. “#Fridayface boarding at Mumbai all said and done, the whole procedure of checking in and boarding was verry smooth, even better than before! All contact less, no stopping anywhere. Let’s see what happens on arrival,” he wrote.