Milenge baaten karenge, Wife Sutapa marks one month of Irrfan Khan’s death





On April 29th, 2020, versatile actor Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode living behind his wife Sutapa, two sons, Babil and Ayaan, his maverick movies, close ones and millions of fans.

On his one month death anniversary, wife Sutapa remembers her husband with a heartfelt note.

Quoting Sufi poet Rumi, Sutapa wrote on Facebook, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time... Milenge baaten karenge... Till we meet again."

In 2018, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour and he went to the UK for treatment.

The actor returned to the country in 2019 and shot for ‘Angrezi Medium’. Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29th. He was rushed to the hospital after his condition worsened and admitted to the ICU for colon infection. At his last moment, his wife Sutapa and their two sons, Babil and Ayan Khan were by his side. He was 53.