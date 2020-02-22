Mika Singh's manager Saumya Khan dies of drug overdose





Singer Mika Singh’s manager Saumya Khan allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai after consuming sleeping pills. An inspector informed that Saumya was suffering from depression and took overdose of sleeping pills.

Inspector P Bhosle of the Versova police station told Mirror Online. "She was under depression and died due to drug overdose."

Saumya Khan lived in Mika’s ground-plus one studio at Andheri's Four Bungalows area. Her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station.

"The incident happened on February 2. We have not found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report," he added.

Mika took to his social media handle to express his condolences to the family of the deceased.

He wrote, "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh. Very sad to Announce that, Our dear @saumya.samy has left us for heavenly abode, leaving behind with us her Beautiful memories she left this world at a very young age. May God bless her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and her husband @official_zohebkhan..."

After her death, Saumya Khan’s husband informed people about the prayer meet.