Miheeka Bajaj wears her mother's wedding outfit for Bhaat ceremony





Rana Daggubati’s bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj wears her mother's wedding outfit on her Bhaat ceremony and it was an emotional moment for the mother-daughter duo. Miheeka looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni also graced the event. She wrote, "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had an intimate Haldi ceremony. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a yellow and green lehenga-choli. While Rana donned a traditional south Indian attire. Pictures from their haldi ceremony are doing the round on net.

Sharing a stunning picture from the haldi ceremony on his Instagram profile, the Baahubali actor wrote: "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you."

“It was a small, intimate and beautiful ceremony and we’re all very excited. The shaadi ka mahaul is here and the celebrations have begun at our house. Our immediate family attended the ceremony and a couple of family members from Rana’s side too had come over to be with Miheeka for her haldi,” said Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj, while speaking to Hyderabad Times.

Actor Rana Daggubati will tie the knot with fiance Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 with only 30 guests in attendance. According to reports, the family will be creating a bio-secure environment for the safety of the guests and the hosts at the venue.

“There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that COVID-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful,” Rana’s father Suresh Babu was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.

“Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” he added.

“It’s a special day for all of us and we want to celebrate it the right way. Safety comes first and we will not compromise in this regard,” said Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj.