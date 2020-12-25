Merry Christmas: Amitabh, Kareena, Kangana, Shilpa, Preity wish fans





On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, Bollywood celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan to Preity Zinta took to their social media handle to wish their fans and loved ones.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone".

Big B tweeted: "Christmas greetings and love peace and harmony in the safest precaution."

Chiranjeevi posted a photo of himself with a Christmas tree and wrote: "Merry Christmas to all! Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives. May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead!"

Dhanush's tweeted, "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May this festival bring you all lots of love, joy, peace and happiness." Salman Khan's greeting was simple and sweet.

"Merry Christmas everyone. Cannot believe this year is finally coming to an end. Hope the worst is behind us and next year will be a happy and a positive one. So stay home, stay safe and be silly. Love you all," wrote Preity Zinta.

Sharing a series of pictures from her Christmas celebrations, Malaika Arora wrote, "Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health and a better tomorrow."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap also sent wishes, "Sharing Christmas love with all #merrychristmas #xmas To hope, love, peace, tolerance, compassion, inclusion, happiness... to sharing this lovely planet together... to 2021 bringing joy to everyone!"

Sunny Leone, Twinkle Khanna, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Aditya Narayan, Milind Soman, Disha Patani also sent wishes to fans to Christmas.

Bollywood superstar Salman wrote, "Merry Christmas.. Hindu, Muslim, Silkh, Isai... wishing all a merry xmas"

Soha Ali Khan gave a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations. She wrote, "Merry Christmas from ours to yours !"

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from her family dinner on Christmas Eve to wish the. She wrote, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people."

Sharing a boomerang, Varun wrote, "COOLIE Claus and Mrs Claus from #juggjuggjiyo wish u a very merry Christma" On the other hand, Kiara Advani wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. Claus from #JugJuggJeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas”.