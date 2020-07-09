Meezaan mourns the death of his grandfather Jagdeep





Jaaved Jafery’s son and late Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan took to his Instagram story to pay his heartiest condolence to his late grandfather Jagdeep, who passed away yesterday. Meezaan shared a throwback childhood picture his with his grandfather. The picture showed Jagdeep carrying Meezaan and the latter casting a peck on his cheeks.

Condolences poured in on the post. “May god bless his soul. Heartfelt condolences to you and your family bro,” one Instagram user commented. “He’ll always be with you. Stay strong. And may his soul rest in peace,” another wrote. “Please know that your fans love you and are here for you... deepest condolences,” another commented.

Meezaan’s close friend, Amitabh?Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Jagdeep, who was born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, died at his Mumbai home on Wednesday night. He was laid to rest at the Mazgaon cemetery on Thursday afternoon. His two sons, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri, Meezaan along with actor-comedian Johnny Lever and few more close ones were seen at the funeral.