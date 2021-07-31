Meezaan Jaafri finds Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli ‘attractive’





Jaaved Jafri’s son and actor Meezaan Jaafri appearedon the talk show By Invite Only, along with his sister Alaviaa and he opened up about his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Meezan said that he finds Navya very ‘attractive’

“Navya Naveli Nanda is a friend of Alaviaa that I find attractive, and she also happens to be one of the few friends of hers I am close to.”

During the chat show, Meezaan Jaafri, who made his debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Malaal, confessed that he has been dumped by many women. “I have been dumped by women because I was talking to other women at the same time,” the actor said while revealing that he is attracted to a woman with a toned body.

In the past too, the actor spoke about his alleged link-up with Navya.

Earlier, when the actor was asked if it was awkward visiting Jalsa, Meezaan told ETimes, "At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there."

The actor revealed that he last visited Jalsa during a Diwali bash in 2019). "Honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time." Speaking of the presence of paparazzi outside Jalsa, he added, "I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there. Jalsa is actually a monument, you cannot be missed by the paparazzi if you go there."

A few years ago, Meezan Jaaferi stated that he and Navya Nanda are "good friends". He said, "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in any relationship with anyone."