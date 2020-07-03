May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji’, Priyanka Chopra





Priyanka Chopra adorably remembers ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who

“Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people. To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of Saroj.

The three time National Award winner has worked with many celebrities in Bollywood and delivered many hit dance tracks in her long career spanning to 40 years. Celebs took to their social media account to pour their heartfelt condolence.

Saroj was admitted to hospital last month for breathing issues. She died on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Her last rites were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai on Friday. Prayer meet of the ace choreographer will he held after three days.