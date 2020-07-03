Master ji always told me, Kareena Kapoor remembers Saroj Khan





The legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has taught Kareena Kapoor Khan the dance step of the song Yeh Ishq Haaye from ‘Jab We Met’. For the song, Sarojji was awarded with a National Award.

Today, as she left the world Kareena posted a picture where she was being taught by Khan, along with the video of the song Yeh Ishq Haaye. She wrote, “Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa (If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face). That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan.”

For the past few days, Saroj Khan was not keeping well. She was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital after she complained of breathing issue.

She was laid to rest at Malad crematorium.