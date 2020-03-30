Masked Akshay Kumar drives Twinkle Khanna to hospital





Superhero Akshay Kumar drove through the deserted road to hospital. His wife Twinkle Khanna fractured her leg and Akki drove her to a nearby hospital.

Twinkle shoots a video of Akshay driving his car through deserted road of Mumbai amid lockdown. He wears a blue shirt and a black cap on his head with mask covering his face.

Captioning the post on social media, Twinkle wrote, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all."

Twinkle informed that she did not visit to the hospital for coronavirus but to get treated for her broken foot. She also gave us a glimpse of her bandaged foot.

Meanwhile, Akshay has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.