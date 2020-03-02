Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena officially divorced





Neena Gupta’s designer daughter Masaba Gupta, who was separated from her husband Madhu Mantena in August 2018 was finally granted divorce by Bandra family court in September 2019. The report is now surfaced on net. As per the latest report, Masaba and Madhu filed for divorce in March 2019.

Masaba announced their separation on social media, “With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have today decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve answers from us. All we can say to each of them is give us time and gives us love when we reach out to you.”

When contacted, Madhu Mantena confirmed the divorce and released a joint statement, which reads: “After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time.”

Neena Gupta had only said, “They (Masaba and Madhu) said, we are adults, let's work it out at our won, you stay out of this, so I am staying out.”

In August 2018, Masaba announced her separation from Madhu. She said then, "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'”.