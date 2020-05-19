Masaba dating Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-hubby Satyadeep Mishra, couple spending lockdown in Goa





Neena Gupta’s designer daughter Masaba Gupta after separating from husband Madhu Mantena has found live in Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-hubby Satyadeep Mishra. As per the latest report, the new couple is spending lockdown together in Goa. They had been to Goa for a holiday but struck there due to coronavirus lockdown.

Though neither Masaba nor Satyadeep Mishra confirmed their relationship, their social media posts indicate there is something special being cooked between them. Satyadeep is also suddenly being followed by Masaba’s girl gang.



Masaba and Satyadeep are keeping their relationship under wraps. “Masaba guards her private life fiercely. Even though she hasn’t disclosed she is dating actor Satyadeep-Mishra. Their gentle comments on each other’s social media are revelatory. Mishra is also suddenly being followed by Masaba’s girl gang”, states the Mirror report.

Satyadeep Mishra married to Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and they got officially divorced in 2013. Masaba married producer Madhu Mantena in 2015 and legally separated in 2019.

Mishra debuted in Bollywood with 2011 film 'No One Killed Jessica'.