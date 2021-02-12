Marrying Salman Khan was my only goal, says Somy Ali





Pakistani born and actress Somy Lai opened up about her past relationship with superstar Salman Khan. Somy dated Salman for eight years. In an interview with MSN, the actress spoke how she was head over heels in love with Salman and what went wrong between them.

On being asked about meeting Salman for the first time, she said, “The first time I met Salman was in an aeroplane to Nepal. We were going there for the shooting of Bulund. I showed him my wallet in which I was carrying his photo. He smiled and thought it was silly. I was very immature, lost in my stupid dream”.

Speaking about Salman and Sangeeta’s relationship, the Somy Ali revealed, “I used to see Salman and Sangeeta (Bijlani) together at his house, holding hands. It used to kill me. I was this obsessed teenager out to marry Salman somehow. We started dating after a year. They broke up due to me. It was wrong, but I was too young to realize that”.

She also opened up what went wrong between her and Salman, “Looking back, it was so foolish on my part to want him all for myself. For me, he was the toy in the toy store that I wanted. He liked to go clubbing, and I would tell him to sit at home and play scrabble with me. He was also over-protective and treated me like a kid. I didn’t like it”.

Somy Ali walked out of the ‘Sultan’ actor’s life after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan entered into the actor’s life.