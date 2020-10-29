Marriage is not on cards for Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda





Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are going strong for quite sometime but marriage is not on the cards as of now for the couple.

In an interview with Times Now, Pulkit said that he and Kriti are not going to tie the knot anytime soon. “No yaar, because as of now, we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T-Series, all back-to-back? If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo (if lots of work is coming your way, then you should concentrate on that work). That is what we are focusing on,” he said.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pulkit talked about spending the lockdown with his ladylove. “We keep doing something or the other from solving puzzles to playing the guitar or piano. There are interesting games like we put a popular show on TV and put it on mute and turn by turn, say the dialogues, whoever makes mistakes gets a fun punishment,” he said.

The actor said that he and Kriti keep the romance alive with special date nights. “There’s good food, music in the background and in dim lights we spend some quality time. It’s quite fun,” he said.

Kriti did not deny that she is in a relationship with her ‘Pagalpanti’ co-star. She told ETimes in an interview, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Earlier, when asked about the rumours, she’d told IANS, “Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

Although Kriti earlier did not admit to dating Pulkit, she praised Pulkit to the heavens. She said, “We even complete each other’s sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don’t need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay.”