'Marriage, divorce are hard', Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik drops a post





Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s marriage hit the rough rocks and now the actor’s wife shared a cryptic post on love, marriage, divorce and more.

Her post reads, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” the message read. Posting it, Avantika wrote, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.”

However, Avantika’s mother Vandana confirmed to a website that there are certainly some problems between them but they are not heading for divorce.

Vandana Malik said, "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.

Vandana refuted divorce rumour, "Absolutely not."

An insider source told DNA, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter) It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

The couple have called off their marriage reportedly due to irreconcilable differences.

After 10 years of courtship, Avantika and Imran got married in 2011. They become proud parents of a baby girl on June 9, 2014.