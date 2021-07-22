Manyata Dutt celebrates birthday with kids, friends





Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt celebrated her 42nd birthday on 22nd July and her special day, her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt wished her in the most adorable way.

The actor dropped a collage video on his social media and wrote, “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom! @maanayata_dutt”

Manyata shared an inside glimpse of her birthday celebration. Dressed in a black netted outfit, she is seen cutting cakes with her two children, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt.

The room is decorated with balloons. Manyata posed with her friends while Sanjay Dutt misses the birthday bash of his wife.

Sharing a photo of herself, Maanayata Dutt wrote, "With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances are lives in so many positive ways... #celebratinglife #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod”.