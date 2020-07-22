Manyata Dutt celebrates birthday in Dubai, misses Sanjay Dutt





Manyata Dutt celebrated her birthday in Dubai with her kids, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. She missed her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt on this special occasion. Manyata got stuck in Dubai due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanjay Dutt wished his dearest wife on her D-day. He captioned a video, "Happy birthday, Mom," reveals Sanjay Dutt addresses Maanayata as "Mom". "For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom," read Sanjay Dutt's caption. The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor also penned a heartfelt message, he wrote, "Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. You are amazing and I love you so much! I wish I was there with you and the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt wished Maanayata with this message: "Happy birthday! Maanayata, love you!"

As Manyata turned a year older today, she captioned a beautiful picture of her in white dress, "Another fresh new year is here... another year to live! To banish worry, doubt and fear....to forgive and to love."

Missing her husband, the birthday girl wrote, “#missing daddy dutt”. Manyata cuts cake with her two kids standing beside her. The room is decorated with colorful balloons.