Manushi Chillar’s oops moment: Actress forgets to remove T-shirt's price tag





The former Miss World turned Bollywood actress Manushi Chillar had an oops moment lately. The beauty queen was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and she seemed to be in a hurry. She was followed by the paparazzi and they captured her oops moment. Manush Chillar forgot to remove the price tag of her T-shirt.

When Manushi was making an entry to the airport, the price tag was seen hanging from her black top. She seemed to be in a hurry and did not stop for the paparazzi. Paps asked her if she was late.

Manushi donned a black top with blue denim and sneakers. Netizens were quick to comment on her oops moment. One user wrote, "She has forgotten to remove the tag lol." Another said, "Tag toh dekh lo."

On the work front, Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Prithviraj’. She essays the role of Sanyogita. Manushi Chillar gave us a glimpse of her periodic character.

Taking about her Bollywood debut, Manushi Chillar wrote, "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I'm thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey”.