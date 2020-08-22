Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, shares pic





Former Miss World Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati idol home and celebrated the festival in traditional Marathi style. Dressed in white, Manushi is seen worshipping her eco-friendly Bappa.

Manushi shared pictures of her eco-friendly idol and wrote on Instagram, “My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. This is the first year that I’m keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn’t be happier!! Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation. My idol has seeds embedded in it so I’m going to do the Visarjan at home in a clay tree pot. I’m looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Prithviraj’, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. ‘Prithviraj’ is being produced by Yash Raj Films. She has also bagged another Yash Raj project opposite Vicky Kaushal. It will be a comedy flick.