Manushi Chhillar shares glimpse of Sanyogita from Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’





Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is going to make her Bollywood debut in YRF’s historical drama ‘Prithviraj’ opposite Akshay Kumar and the debutante has shared gave us a first glimpse of her from the film. Manushi’s character is named Sanyogita.

The picture shared by Manushi Chhillar was taken in the makeup room and shows her dressed like a queen. She captioned it, "Sanyogita #Prithviraj."

The film is based on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and was announced on Akshay's 52nd birthday.

The shooting of the film begins with a pooja where Akshay, Manushi and the director of the film Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi took part.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her big screen debut... Paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj’s historical film #Prithviraj... Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita... Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi... Produced by Aditya Chopra... #Diwali2020.”

Sharing picture from the mahurat pooja, he wrote, “Filming begins... Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar along with director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi performed pooja, before commencing the shooting of Yash Raj’s historical film #Prithviraj... #Diwali2020 release.”

Talking about choosing Manushi for the film, Dwivedi told IANS, “We auditioned a lot of young, fresh faces for the role because we were looking for a stunningly gorgeous Indian heroine. While Sanyogita was an incredibly beautiful person, she was also a strong, confident girl. We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi.” The director said that Manushi auditioned “for the role a couple of times”.

“We wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and is being thoroughly groomed for the last nine months by Yash Raj Films (YRF).”

According to IANS, Manushi said her life so far has been a fairy tale and she is now looking forward to her big debut. “I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life.” Manushi finds it a “huge responsibility” to play princess Sanyogita.

“She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible,” she added.