Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl, shares pic





Bhojpuri actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari is blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared the good news by sharing a picture of him holding his newborn in his arms.

Manoj Tiwari wrote, “I am blessed with a baby girl”.

Wishes poured in from every corner. ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant and close friend of Manoj Tiwari, Deepak Thakur also took to his Instagram to wish him. Sharing picture and videos with Manoj and his wife, Deepak wrote, “Congratulations @manojtiwari.mp (Congratulations Manoj Bhaiyya and sister-in-law both of you, Sakshat Laxmi ji came as a little angel in the house, for this, the year ahead is full of happiness, I wish)”

Manoj Tiwari already has a daughter with his previous marriage.