Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home





Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He is self-quarantined at home.

ANI tweeted on Friday afternoon, "Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine at his home, his team releases a statement."

The actor was shooting for ‘Despatch’ and after the actor contracted the virus, the shooting of the film was halted. The film is being directed by Kanu Behl and it is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film will be shot in in locations like London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the virus.