Manisha Koirala, kids spend quality time with Anupam Kher





Manisha Koirala and her family spend quality time with her ‘Dhadkan’ co-star Anupam Kher. The ‘Dil Se’ actress shared picture of reuniting with Anupam Kher.

The picture showed Anupam Kher withMahima, her daughter Ariana, the actress’s sister Akansha and sister's son Ryan In ‘Dhadkan’ Anupam had played the role of Mahima’s father. The film was a blockbuster.

Sharing the beautiful picture, the actress wrote, “All smiles when ur around @anupampkher. You carry joy with u .Thanku for the time spent .,the gyan to the kids which Made such an impact . Lots of love.”