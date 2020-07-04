Manish Raisinghan, Sangeita Chauhaan share amazing wedding photos





Amid coronavirus pandemic, television couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot with only five people in attendance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rainsinghan had said, “We had a lot of difficulties finding a location, not everyone was willing to do marriages. We found a gurudwara and asked them for permission, they were kind enough to allow us. It happened in the afternoon and was different in all ways possible. Everything was done virtually, right from the sangeet, to Mehendi. Even our dinners were over video calls! At the Shaadi also, we had just five people- my sister, brother-in-law, and Sangeita’s brother. We didn’t want to put anyone at risk.”

Manish said that there was another date as well, but his father did not agree to it as he did not trust his son, he revealed, “He was like I don’t trust my son, he might just say no after this! So he said do this right now, we will party later. Virtual parties are all done. The real one will take place after the corona situation is over.”

Talking about the arrangement for the guests, he said, “We had the main screen, then the second one for all friends, and the third for the rest of the family. The thing is, for my sister’s wedding 800 people had turned up, that’s the reason we created this entire thing. We had these screens in one house.” Manish added, ”In Sindhi culture, there is something from every culture. Everybody will be available on video calls.”















