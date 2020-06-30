Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan get married in Gurudwara





Amid coronavirus lockdown, television couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan gets married in a low key ceremony. The couple got married in a Gurudwara in the presence of their siblings. Only five people were present including the bride and the groom.

Their respective parents witnessed the wedding through a video call.

Pictures showed the groom Manish wore a mauve coloured kurta pyjama paired with a purple coloured jacket with golden print. While Sangeita wore a magenta coloured suit with heavy golden border. She is decked with golden kaleere and red chooda. Interestingly, the bride and groom were also seen wearing matching masks as per their D-Day outfits and made sure to follow the safety guidelines for prevention from COVID 19.

Sangeita took to Instagram to share pictures of the wedding invite and throwback pictures with Manish when they first met. She captioned it, "Its Finally Official ! WE ARE GETTING MARRIED !!! Swip left...This was the time when I met him first to know him as a great friend which landed me to fall in love with him head over heals soon for the kind of person he is...still can’t believe how time has passed and here we are today sharing our vows! Manish I Love U. Thankyou for choosing me (sic)."s

Manish also shared pictures with Sangeita along with a note that read, "Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega. shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid me. God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* (sic)."

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan met on the sets of Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan two years ago and fell in love.