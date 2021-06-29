Manish Malhotra’s lunch date with Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita





Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra invites his girl gang for a private luncheon at his residence. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted entering the designer’s house.

All of them posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Manish’s house. Bebo looked stunning in a black dress, while Malaika donned a red jumpsuit. Karisma also opted for black and Amrita was dressed in a black top and ripped jeans.

Pictures from their intimate luncheon was shared on net. Sharing a picture of himself with the ladies on Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls." He also posed before delicious dishes.

Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a picture from the luncheon. "Lovely afternoon #finallywithmanu," Karisma captioned the photo.

As India is unlocking slowly, Bollywood celebrities are also reuniting with their buddies and spending quality time together.







