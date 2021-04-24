Manish Malhotra now Covid-free, tested negative twice





Noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been tested Covid negative. He has been tested negative twice. Manish informed the good news to his fans and shared that vaccination helped him to recover fast and he urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers . Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster.Vaccination is a must everyone Stay Safe #covidnegative #vaccination #mask #safety #health,” Manish Malhotra captioned an image of his dressed in black tee and black mask.

Last Friday, the 54-year-old fashion designer shared the news on his Instagram handle that he tested positive for the virus. He shared a picture of positive sign and wrote, “Hello. So I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m taking all the necessary precautions, taking medications prescribed by my doctor and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I have very mild symptoms, but I’d request anyone who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side… Soon.".

Soon after the news, several Bollywood celebrities and well-wishers of Manish Malhotra post "get well soon" wishes on the comment section. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is also battling the coronavirus wrote: "Get well soon mm." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: Tc my dearest Manish Malhotra." Sanjay Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also commented: "get well soon."