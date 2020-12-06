Maniesh Paul diagnosed with Covid-19





Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with coronavirus and he returned to Mumbai. he was in Chandigarh for the shoot of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. After returning home from Mumbai, he is diagnosed with Covid-19. He joined the cast of the film few days ago.

After returning from Mumbai, he experienced feverish and when he underwent tests, he was found Covid-19 positive.

The other star cast of the movie, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta also diagnosed with coronavirus. Neetu Kapoor returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance while Varun Dhawan quarantined in an hotel room in Chandigarh.

The other star cast of the film, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani have been tested negative for the virus.

Here’s wishing Maniesh Paul a speedy recovery!