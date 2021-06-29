Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest





Mandira Bedi’s filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning. He was in his 50s and passed away at his home at around 4:30am.

His family friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed to news agency PTI. “He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack,” Roy said.

Condolence poured in from every corner.

Filmmaker Onir tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Actor Rohit Roy told, “Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am, he had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone.”

Later, Rohit posted an emotional note bidding goodbye to Raj Kaushal. “And just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye. Too numb with grief and shock to react. This is not fair, just not fair,” he wrote.

“Raj, my friend, my brother, keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is. Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that. Unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro. Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE,” he concluded.

Actor Divya Dutta also tweeted and expressed her disbelief. “What! Omg! No! Gone oo soon Raj!” she expressed. Tisca Chopra called the unfortunate event “shocking.”

“My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids. #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed,” Tisca’s tweet read.

TV and film personality Roshan Abbas wrote, “Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends.”

He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and son Veer and daughter Tara, whom they adopted in 2020.



