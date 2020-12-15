Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara asks for ‘Payal’ to Santa Claus





Madira Bedi’s adopted daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal has made a spcial request to Santa Claus ahead of Christmas. She requested Santa Claus to give her a ‘payal’ or anklet as a Christmas present.

Mandira shared the video on her Instagram handle in which Tara said, “Santa Claus, mujhe chitthi likhni nahi aati. Main good girl hoon. Mujhe Christmas ke liye payal chahiye, please (Santa Claus, I don’t know how to write a letter. I am a good girl. Please get me an anklet for Christmas.).”

Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted the four-year-old girl, Tara, in July this year. They are also parents to a nine-year-old son, Vir.

Sharing the news of adoption on Instagram, Mandira had written, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Mandira had revealed how the family first met Tara virtually during the lockdown. “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable,” she had said.

Mandira had also talked about how Tara established bond with Vir “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpuri,” she added.