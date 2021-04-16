Mandira Bedi's bikini dance on birthday ablaze internet





Actress-television presenter Mandira Bedi’s bikini dance on her birthday has set the internet on fire. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a dancing video of her in pink bikini with her girl gang. The mother of two turned 49 on Thursday.

She along with her friends were seen dancing to 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ song. She captioned the post, “#nocaptionneeded #reelkarofeelkaro”.

Birthday wishes poured in for the actress. Actress Aashka Goradia wishes Mandira in the comments section as she wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” While actress Mouni Roy commented with Yellow emojis of sunflower, sun, and a yellow heart. Actor Arjun Bijlani also wrote ‘Happy birthday’ in Mandira’s recent post