Mandira Bedi wishes daughter Tara on 5th birthday





Mandira Bedi wishes daughter Tara on fifth birthday. Mandira and late husband Raj Kaushal had adopted Tara last year in July.

Sharing few adorable pictures with Tara, Mandira wrote,“28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much ??????

#beginagain

Mandira’s friends and fans also sent wishes to Tara. Vidya Malavade wrote, “Aww ..god blesss our angel Taroooo & her beautiful mommy ..Sending an ocean of love to you my M ??.” Other celebs like Hansika, Maria Gorettti and Akriti Kakar also showered love on the little one.

While Hansika posted “Happy Birthday, Tara. God bless.” Maria Goretti wished, "Mandy you have the most beautiful heart, god bless you always and always."

A fan wrote, "Look at her expression change from earlier to now! Assuming last 2 pics are from last year. Proof that she found a home filled with love. More prayers and power to your family." Another fan wished, "Happy Birthday Little Tara May god bless you with everything best in life..." "soooo sweeet GOD BLESS YOU BOTH my friend," commented a third fan.