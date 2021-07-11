Mandira Bedi spotted for the first time after husband Raj Kaushal’s death





Mandira Bedi stepped out for the first time after husband Raj Kaushal’s demise. She took a stroll on Sunday morning with her mother.

As soon as the video circulated on net, it went viral. Her fans and well wishers send her 'love and strength'. “More power to her,” wrote one, while another sent positive energy to Mandira. “I can feel the pain of losing a dear one. It is the most painful condition. God give you and your family strength,” the comment read.“So glad she is trying to get back to normal life,” another comment read. “She is undoubtedly a very brave woman,” wrote an Instagram user in the comment section of the post.

She donned a black tank top and grey tights and seen engrossed in an intense conversation with her mother. She was wearing a black mask.

On June 30th, Raj Kaushal breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He was 49.

He is survived by his wife Mandira and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.