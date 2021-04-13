Mandira Bedi hits back at trolls for insulting daughter, Tara





Actress, host, TV personality Mandira Bedi hits back at trolls who called their adopted daughter a ‘street kid’. Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted their Tara in July, 2020. Trolls called Tara a street kid and asked Mandira from which slum center she has adopted the girl.

She shared a screenshot of the message in which one of the user wrote, "Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" Another commented, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place...u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Mandira hits back at both the trolls, she lashes at the first by saying, "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t." To the second person, she wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

Mandira and Raj adopted Tara in July last year. The couple already has a boy named, Veer.

While welcoming Tara to her family, Mandira wrote on Instagram, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”