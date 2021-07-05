Mandira Bedi remembers Raj Kaushal with broken heart





Mandira Bedi remembers her late husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal with broken heart. She shared few pictures with Raj on her Instagram handle and captioned with a broken heart emojis.

While Mouni Roy and filmmaker Karan Johar left heart emojis on the post, Tara Sharma penned a long heartfelt post, “Dearest Mandi. Deepest condolences again and loads of love, prayers and strength. Loved ones are always with us and Raj is with you and your gorgeous kids always??. It was way too soon to go and beyond tragic but he is always with you, watching over, loving and protecting. Sending loads of love (sic).”

The actress also changed her Instagram profile to black post Raj's demise as a mark of mourning.

On last Wednesday morning, Raj Kaushal suffered heart attack. Mandira and Asish Chaudhary drove him to hospital but it was too late.

Many celebrities including Ashish Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Vishal Dadlani, Hansal Mehta and others mourned the loss of the filmmaker. Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her husband.

Mandira and Raj’s friend and music composer Sulaiman Merchant opened up about Raj’s demise.

“Time rolled by into the night, and around 4 am, Raj felt more uneasy. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late,” he told ETimes.

On Saturday, a prayer meeting was held at the actress' residence.

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira, son Veer and daughter Tara, whom they adopted last year.