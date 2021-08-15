Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary





Mandira Bedi remembers her late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary.

Sharing a happy photo with Raj, she wrote, “15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love..”

Mandira’s close buddies like Gulpanag, Maria Gorretiz, Mouni Roy dropped red hearts. Ayushmann Khurrana also liked her post.

A fan wrote, “More power to you. You’ve stood up like a strong armor! Appreciated”

Two months after raj Kauhsla’s demise, Mandira is back to work. Sharing a picture of her getting back to work, the host-actor wrote, "Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive"

Raj Kaushal passed away in June of this year following a massive heart attack.