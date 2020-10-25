Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal adopt a 4-year-old girl





Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal finally welcomed their second child home. The couple adopted a four-year-old girl in July and named her ‘Tara Bedi Kaushal’. The couple has 9-year-old son Vir Kaushal and now the girl child completes their family.

Sharing an adorable family picture of Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal, their son Vir, and their daughter Tara, Mandira wrote, “She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir.” Further, Mandira added, “Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Meanwhile, Raj Kaushal also shared the same picture and wrote, “On this festive occasion of Dussehra we would like to introduce you to the newest member of our family Tara Bedi Kaushal. Finally the family is complete #humdohamaredo.”

In 2017, Mandira Bedi informed that they are going to adopt a girl child. Speaking to mid-day Mandira said, "We started the adoption process a few years ago, as we wanted to get a sibling for our little fellow. But it is a long and tiresome process. Finally Rraj decided to put up a post on Facebook. He believes that it will help us, as the universe will open its doors. I fear that talking about it will slim our chances further. But I hope we bring home a new child very soon and complete our family."

Infact, the excited couple already picked a perfect name for their child. "Mandira and I had decided that we would have one child of our own and adopt another. When she was pregnant [with Veer], we were very clear that if it is a boy, we will adopt a girl and vice versa. We had always decided that our children will be called Veer and Tara."

However, the paperwork proved to be a major blockage. "Veer was born in 2011 and it was around the end of 2013 that we started with the adoption procedure. We began the paperwork with two orphanages — one in Mumbai and another in Jalandar — but there was a lot of paperwork and we were clueless about certain things. Now we have much more clarity and want to do it as soon as possible," said Raj.

After the facebook post of Raj Kaushal, they received many positive response from the people across the states. "It is so wonderful that people from Rajasthan, Mizoram, Karnataka have been sending in messages. In fact, Sandip Soparrkar [choreographer], who has adopted a boy, called and said that he would help us with the process," he signed off.