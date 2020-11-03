Mandira Bedi poses with daughter Tara





Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal adopted a baby girl, whom they named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. The couple is excited to welcome a new addition to the family.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Madhira said that they adopted Tara from the adoption home in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, “Tara comes from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, a town that’s five hours away from the nearest airport. At the time, it was the height of the lockdown, and Tikamgarh also had a few positive coronavirus cases. When Raj made it to the centre to meet her, he said, she sat on his lap and said, ‘Chalo’. She was all set to go with him. She was not sad to leave [the centre] and had no tears.”

Mandira spoke about the long and tiring adoption process. The actress cum host said that they started the adoption process when their son Vir was six.

“We had started the adoption process when he was six, and he was excited back then. But now, at nine, he was a bit like, ‘I am not sure how I feel about this’.”

She said Vir is jealous of Tara, “‘I feel jealous when you tell her, good girl’. So, I am now paying him more attention too.”

Currently, Mandira Bedi is busy schooling her at home as now all schools are closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mandira has revealed that Tara has now learnt about colours, English alphabets and can count up to 50 and write from 1 to 20.

Talking about how they first met each other virtually during lockdown, she told TOI in an interview, “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable.”

Talking about Tara and Vir’s relationship, “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpur,” she added.

Talking about how they brought her home during lockdown, she said, “Rraj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back.”

In an earlier interview, Mandira Bedi had earlier talked about her desire to adopt a girl, “Rraj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara,” she had said.